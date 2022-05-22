CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. 2,601,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,054. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

