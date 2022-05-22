Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $245.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $534,644.29 and approximately $245.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,081.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.00669968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00168712 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

