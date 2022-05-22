Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

About Columbia Care (Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

