Compound Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.61 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $499.30 million and $56.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $70.13 or 0.00232691 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,119,542 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

