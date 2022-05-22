Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

