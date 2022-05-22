Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

