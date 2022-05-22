Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.76.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CFLT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 507,480 shares valued at $19,808,231. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Confluent by 1,679.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $4,141,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

