Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. 1,169,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

