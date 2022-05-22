Contrasting Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.32 $8.04 million $2.30 12.62 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.26 $146.15 million $3.01 8.95

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.08% 8.09% 0.75% OFG Bancorp 26.28% 14.53% 1.49%

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

