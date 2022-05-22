Contrasting Taboola.com (TBLA) & Its Rivals

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Taboola.com to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taboola.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06% Taboola.com Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.52 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.12

Taboola.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taboola.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1111 4482 9274 297 2.58

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 216.29%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Taboola.com competitors beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.