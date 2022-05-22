Contrasting Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wallbox alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and ADS-TEC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.44%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.78%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and ADS-TEC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 18.34 -$264.75 million N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.26 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wallbox.

Summary

Wallbox beats ADS-TEC Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.