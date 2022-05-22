Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$5.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.76.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $420.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

