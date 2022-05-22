Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of COTY opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Coty has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

