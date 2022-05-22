Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.10.

Shares of COUP opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

