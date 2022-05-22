Covalent Market Cap Reaches $41.27 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Covalent has a total market cap of $41.27 million and $1.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.66 or 0.12876213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 432.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00503897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.82 or 1.84587570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034126 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

