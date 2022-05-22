Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

