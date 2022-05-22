Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.
NASDAQ CVET opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
