Creditcoin Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $117.60 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 1.00107215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

