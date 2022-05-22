Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $7.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.