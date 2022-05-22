Critical Analysis: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hancock Whitney and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.09%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.02 $463.21 million $5.41 8.70 Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.78 $92.79 million $2.42 9.81

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 36.08% 14.18% 1.42% Byline Bancorp 28.40% 12.96% 1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Byline Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

