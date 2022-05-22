Critical Analysis: Retractable Technologies (RVP) & Its Rivals

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retractable Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1279 4596 7992 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 56.85%. Given Retractable Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.95 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -517.65

Retractable Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83% Retractable Technologies Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

