Critical Review: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and SB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 2.79 $52.99 million $4.73 9.22 SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.75 $18.28 million $1.94 9.09

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 30.36% 11.57% 1.34% SB Financial Group 21.17% 9.00% 0.96%

Summary

First Financial beats SB Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

