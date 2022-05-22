CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Equities analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $55.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $208.85 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.69 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $511.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

