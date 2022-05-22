Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

