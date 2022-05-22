CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

