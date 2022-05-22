DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.0644 on Major Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $29.53 million and $251,145.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,333,230 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

