Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.54 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $243.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,537,473,395 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

