Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $659.97 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $61.48 or 0.00202171 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $659.97 million and $126.05 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008644 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00355350 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,735,551 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

