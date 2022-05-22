DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.05. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

