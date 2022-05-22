Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK traded up $28.49 on Friday, hitting $255.28. 2,102,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,669. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

