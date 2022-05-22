Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Hits $55.58 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.45 or 0.12717288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 392% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00473599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

