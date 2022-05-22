Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DH opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

