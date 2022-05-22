Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target to €18.50

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOJCY. SEB Equities raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.