Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $227.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.96.

TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

