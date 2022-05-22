Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.91

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €153.91 ($160.32) and traded as high as €160.45 ($167.14). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €159.15 ($165.78), with a volume of 605,520 shares trading hands.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($167.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €163.35 and a 200-day moving average of €153.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

