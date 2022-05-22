Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.00). Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.