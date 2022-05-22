Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $104,782.23 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $104,782.23 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,919.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.56 or 0.06706499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00236962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00657614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00603550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00069178 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,912,573 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.