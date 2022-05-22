DistX (DISTX) Market Cap Tops $6,535.97

DistX (DISTX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, DistX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $6,535.97 and $5.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.03 or 0.21910515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00489710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008516 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

