Dotmoovs Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $1.42 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.48 or 1.00011872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.