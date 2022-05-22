Douglas N. Comings Sells 500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,478.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EAT opened at $27.36 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

