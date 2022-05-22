DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.71 Million

Brokerages expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce $272.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.60 million and the highest is $293.82 million. DouYu International posted sales of $361.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $952.61 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 987,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,883. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

