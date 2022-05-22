Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE EIC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.