Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE EIC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

