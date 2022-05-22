Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eastern has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.