Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

ETJ stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

