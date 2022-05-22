Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $14.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

