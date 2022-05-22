Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of EXG stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
