Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,843 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

