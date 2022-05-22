EMX Royalty’s (EMX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.