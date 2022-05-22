Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA opened at $95.98 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.