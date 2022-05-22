Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 924,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 6,717,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,445. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

