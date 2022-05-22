Energi Trading Up 110.3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 110.3% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $83.61 million and approximately $521,677.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00105548 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00305894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,073,263 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

